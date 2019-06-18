Rethinking the life and legacy of Emily Hobhouse

Women, she argued, suffered most in war and therefore represented one of the largest groups of potential converts to her cause. Recognition of shared suffering was important if the bonds of solidarity were to be forged, and reconciliation between former enemies affected. It was on the grounds of shared suffering during World War 1 that Hobhouse appealed again to women to unify: “On that common ground the opposing nations could meet, and crown their courage, shown in arms, by laying them aside at the call of a higher humanity.”

Our interest in Hobhouse was piqued in 2015 when a trunk of private papers belonging to her was deposited at the Bodleian Library in Oxford by her great-niece. In it were private diaries, scrapbooks, letters and an unpublished memoir wrapped in brown paper. These writings have provided the inspiration and source material for the exhibition and we have reproduced many of the items from the trunk for the first time, setting them alongside artifacts and letters on display or archived in collections in SA.

In Britain Hobhouse is little known today: a controversial figure in her lifetime who quickly passed into obscurity. In SA, especially in the Free State where the exhibition will launch, she is well known and her memory frequently invoked. Our challenge as curators has been to grapple with these two starkly different reputations and to consider audiences who will receive and contextualise this exhibition content in different ways. Also to detect Hobhouse’s own hand in the archive of her carefully ordered papers, and in the portraits and memorial sculptures she commissioned and left to posterity: how did she sculpt her own life story as a witness to suffering, and to what purpose?

In War Without Glamour we feature the story of Mathieu Molitor’s sculpture of Hobhouse, commissioned by her during her time in Leipzig, and offered to the Boer people as a testament to their suffering and deliverance. She had proposed that it be displayed at the Vrouemonument, though this never happened. It is now on show at the War Museum of the Boer Republics in Bloemfontein.

Our intention has been to call for a reassessment of her achievements. But we also wish to pose questions about the very nature of public commemoration, personal testimony and the politics of history, not least in postconflict situations. These questions remain relevant in a contemporary SA built upon the moral authority of personal testimony in claims to truth and reconciliation, and now reverberating with #RhodesMustFall, calls to decolonise the archive and democratise the curriculum.

The title of our exhibition is taken from Hobhouse’s collection of women’s testimonies of the SA War, War Without Glamour. As a pacifist Hobhouse felt that the publication of these wartime accounts, hers included, was a necessary ballast against a warmongering press and conventional military histories. It is worth remembering that in singling out their testimony Hobhouse elided her own politics with that of Boer women, many of whom supported their menfolk on commando and failed to share Hobhouse’s feminist pacifism.

In 1903 Hobhouse had carried out a tour of the “ruined areas” devastated by the war, and collected first-hand accounts from Boer women on whom, in her words, “the brunt of the war” had fallen. Postwar reconstruction for Hobhouse and many in the former Boer Republics was closely bound up with addressing “poor whiteism” among destitute Boer communities, and was as much racial and social as economic. In the towns and villages she visited Hobhouse was hosted by members of the Boer elite including church ministers and local magistrates. As a result she collected mainly the testimonies of elite Boers rather than those by either black women or less prosperous Boer women.

Her documentation of wartime suffering was selective. Though Hobhouse emphasised that the accounts in War Without Glamour were authentic, “as set down by the writers”, the examples we showcase in the exhibition indicate that she had edited and amended them. The volume was finally brought to publication posthumously in 1927 by Nasionale Pers, the publishing house of the National Party, under direction of the Steyn family.