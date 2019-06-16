Does only hindsight ultimately decide if events are historic?

To see whether the contemporaneous judgments were accurate, the researchers looked at a document collection called the Foreign Relations of the US, known as FRUS. Professional historians compile these documents decades after the events. Their explicit goal is to include information that is historically important.

Of the nearly 2-million cables studied by Risi and his colleagues, just 1,723 ended up in FRUS (less than 1%). Did the FRUS documents contain cables believed, at the time, to contain something really important?

In strong support of Danto’s claim — the highest-scoring cables among the nearly 2-million were only slightly more likely than the lowest-scoring cables to end up in the FRUS file.

In other words, the authors of the cables did better than they would if their judgments of what was important were random — but not a lot better.

It’s true that the data can be analysed in several different ways, and on some issues, the authors in the 1970s got it right. They rightly recognised the importance, at the time, of the Iranian Revolution; the second Strategic Arms Limitation Talks; the Vietnamese invasion of Cambodia; and the civil war in El Salvador. But many cables with high scores never ended up in FRUS. Many cables with low scores did end up there.

That is good evidence for Danto’s suggestion that contemporary observers have a tough time in predicting historical significance. To be sure, such observers will inevitably make some successful predictions; for example, the attacks of 9/11 were rightly seen as historic on that very day. But numerous events that do not seem especially important at the time will be seen to qualify as such by posterity, “in part because of events that have not yet taken place”.

To take a recent example: the Republicans’ successful effort to block the appointment of judge Merrick Garland to the US supreme court would not have been such a big deal if Hillary Clinton had been elected president. But because she lost, because President Donald Trump made the choices he did, and because Democrats failed to block them, the Republicans’ effort was profoundly important. It is likely to transform the interpretation of the US constitution, in fundamental ways, for at least a generation.

As Risi and his co-authors note, their findings are connected with a growing body of work, coming above all from Duncan Watts, a principal researcher at Microsoft Research, finding that predictions run into immense difficulty in numerous domains, including the success or failure of cultural products (music, books, art); the scientific impact of publications; political revolutions; and the spread of information in social networks.

In defence of that claim, Watts gives the example of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Painted around 1503, it may well be the world’s most famous work of art, but for most of its life, it was relatively obscure. As late as the 1850s, Leonardo was believed to be far inferior to Titian and Raphael, whose paintings were worth far more than the Mona Lisa. It was only in the 20th century that Leonardo’s masterpiece became recognised as such.

What is true for popular judgments about the quality of old paintings holds as well for historians’ judgments about the importance of historical events: a great deal depends on what happens later and on social interactions — on who ends up saying or doing what, and when, and with whom.

• Sunstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is the author of The Cost-Benefit Revolution and a co-author of Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth and Happiness. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.