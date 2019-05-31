Life / Arts & Entertainment

Five things to watch this weekend

Jails, technology, Mexico, sleeping lions

31 May 2019
She’s Gotta Have It — Season 2 — Netflix

Spike Lee’s sizzling, sexy and inventive television reinterpretation of his 1986 feature film returns for a second season. Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) continues her search for love in 21st-century, hipster-filled, gentrification-plagued Brooklyn.

Escape at Dannemora — Showmax

Nominated for several awards for best limited television drama in 2018 and winner of a Golden Globe for Patricia Arquette, this show tells the story of a prison employee at an upstate New York facility who becomes romantically involved with two of her charges and helps them plan their escape. Co-starring Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano, it’s a slow-burning emotionally engaging drama with plenty of twists, turns and complications to keep you guessing right till the end.

What/If —Netflix

Renee Zellweger stars in this dark comedy about a couple of ruthless tech entrepreneurs who sell their souls to a mysterious investor in exchange for financial success and glory. It’s all rather silly but Zellweger is eminently watchable in the lead.

 1994 — Netflix

For South Africans 1994 was a very big year but it was also a great moment of hope for the citizens of Mexico. This docuseries outlines the tumultuous events of that year in the Central American country, which seemed to herald a glimmer of possibility before the assassination of hugely popular government stalwart and progressive politician Luis Donaldo Colosio.

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share — Netflix

Following up Rian Malan’s seminal 2000 Rolling Stone article and A Lion’s Trail — the documentary made in 2002 by Malan and director Francois Verster — the Zimbalist Brothers’ excellent music series comes to a close with this examination of the story of Solomon Linda. Linda was a Zulu musician who recorded Mbube, which many regard as the most influential African song ever recorded and went on in its various forms as Wimoweh and The Lion Sleeps Tonight to make millions of dollars for SA and US record companies and the Disney corporation, while leaving its composer and his family penniless for much of their lives. The film follows the long struggle of Linda’s daughters to seek justice and proper compensation for their father’s efforts.

