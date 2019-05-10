Five things to watch this weekend

Undercover — Netflix

This Belgian series is inspired by real events — detailing the operation by a mismatched pair of undercover agents who must overcome their personal dislike of each other to bring down a drug kingpin. Agents Bob (Tom Waes) and Kim (Anna Drijver) pose as a couple on holiday at a country campsite tasked with infiltrating the drug operation of kingpin Ferry Bouman (Frank Lammers). Its title may not seem to promise much but the series offers enough wry black humour and unexpected twists to keep you watching as the agents get closer and the work gets far more dangerous than they could ever have imagined.

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley — Showmax

In 2003, biotech company Theranos was hailed as the next big thing in the supercompetitive world of Silicon Valley. It was run by ambitious, smart 19-year-old Elizabeth Holmes, who had managed to raise $700m from venture capitalists and private investors on new technology that Theranos claimed would revolutionise blood testing. But 15 years later, Holmes and the company’s co-founders find themselves on the wrong end of the law, charged with fraud and lying about their tech in order to overinflate the value of their firm, which went into liquidation. Documentary director Alex Gibney (Taxi to the Dark Side, Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Self Belief) examines the spectacular rise and fall of Holmes from teenage wunderkind to the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire to fraud-accused and head of a company worth nothing.