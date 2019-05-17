Five things to watch this weekend
From raucous comedies to Scandi-noir and reality series, your binge watch entertainment is sorted
Wine Country — Netflix
Amy Poehler makes her feature film directorial debut with this Netflix comedy about a group of women on a weekend away in California’s wine country to celebrate their friend’s 50th birthday. Starring Poehler’s fellow Saturday Night Live alumni Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer, it’s an enjoyable, if sometimes predictable, romp that serves as a welcome showcase for some of the US’s strongest female comedy talent.
Tales from the Tour Bus — Seasons 1 and 2 — Showmax
What would television be without Mike Judge? The Beavis and Butthead, King of the Hill creator brings his dry humour and animation skills to this series focusing on the wildest antics of musicians on the road.
The first season examined the world of country music, while season 2 tells stories from the wild world of soul and funk. Mixing animation and archive footage, it’s an entertaining and very funny look at some of the craziest stories of sex, drugs and what happens on the tour bus. Although it should probably stay there, it’s sometimes just too good not to share.
Trapped — Seasons 1 and 2 — Netflix
A dark Scandi-noir set in a small town in Iceland, this is an intriguing and expertly crafted mystery that delivers plenty of twists, turns and emotional drama against the backdrop of some the world’s most unforgiving terrain. With plenty of small-town suspicion and big-picture examination of the long reach of the modern underworld, it’s one of the better offerings in a still popular genre.
Jailbirds — Netflix
Behind the walls of the Sacramento county jail there are plenty of plots, scams and love affairs going on. This reality series focuses on the stories of prisoners, many of them women, living their lives under difficult conditions, looking for love, fighting for survival and trying to make the most of life under very tough circumstances.
In the Long Run — Showmax
Created by and starring Idris Elba, this charming, funny and heartfelt tale of the life of African immigrants in 1980s London has plenty of laughs, music and affection for its characters, which makes it easy to like. At its heart, it’s an empathetic and gently funny show about family and identity in the diaspora with an infectious sense of humour and a soundtrack full of all your favourite ’80s hits.