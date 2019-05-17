Five things to watch this weekend

Tales from the Tour Bus — Seasons 1 and 2 — Showmax

What would television be without Mike Judge? The Beavis and Butthead, King of the Hill creator brings his dry humour and animation skills to this series focusing on the wildest antics of musicians on the road.

The first season examined the world of country music, while season 2 tells stories from the wild world of soul and funk. Mixing animation and archive footage, it’s an entertaining and very funny look at some of the craziest stories of sex, drugs and what happens on the tour bus. Although it should probably stay there, it’s sometimes just too good not to share.