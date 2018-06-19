Transforming emotion through art

"Art is a powerful tool to impact on people, start conversations and wake people up. A granny activity, such as knitting in a public space, has a disarming and jarring effect," says the Cape Town-based artist.

"Education is everybody’s concern. People were curious and encouraged to engage. Through conversations, participants were empowered to find that they had something to contribute, that the situation included them and they had possible solutions to offer. They tapped into the gold inside themselves."

Rautenbach’s series of "craftivist" public performances continued with projects, such as Yarn of the Marginalised, that knitted rejection proposals together. Craftivism explores the relationship between artist and audience in a style known as "relational aesthetics".

"Any artwork generated in this way is exquisitely relational. It is profoundly embedded in its cultural and socio-political environment and, crucially, it constantly feeds back into its own contexts as a force of subtle change," says Marenko.

Rautenbach uses the Freudian term "unheimlich" to describe this deliberate use of materials, objects, activities, practices and spaces in ways in which they are not usually used. Through a process of distillation and purification, he reduces this material to its essence.

In 2013 he began burning the off-cuts from certain art projects into shapes. When he assembled these shapes, they took the form of flying insects. One day a wood borer appeared through the frame of this work, literally bringing the insects to life. It was a symbolic metamorphosis of his cocooned Noonoos.

A commission to create an installation for the feature wall of the Shortmarket Club in Cape Town allowed Rautenbach’s life-sized insects to make their celebrated transformation into butterflies. He invited the people who worked in the restaurant to contribute the raw material for the artwork and they selected discarded papers, menus, documents and photographs.

The papers were burned and suspended on fine threads, appearing like the hovering wings of a butterfly. These were framed like entomology boxes and named Butterfly Wall, which was nominated for the Design Indaba’s Most Beautiful Object Award 2017 by Jo-Ann Strauss of Top Billing.

"At first glance it looks pretty, but when you delve deeper, you realise that this is someone’s heart, soul and energy that has gone into this," Strauss said.

Through letting go of old papers and other memorabilia and having this transformed into beauty, people have been able to process their emotions.

This has been witnessed in commissions such as the butterflies made from love letters presented on the occasion of a 30th wedding anniversary, and the butterflies made from photographs and journal entries of a friend’s deceased daughter.

"This blurs the relationship between artist and viewer. They became as much artist as I am," Rautenbach explains.

"I function as a shaman, as a technician, in that I can go through these processes to make something beautiful out of something that is problematic and holding painful memory."

The beauty of the piece makes a crucial contribution to its change effect in people’s lives. "Beauty is very important. Beauty opens the space for emotions to come out," he says.

"A photograph laden with meaning holds a lot of nostalgic value. Putting the image into a different shape keeps the traces of the nostalgia but alters it. It is almost a new imprinting, and that visually helps us."

• Rautenbach will have a solo exhibition at the 11th annual FNB Art Fair.