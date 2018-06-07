Art at Iziko brings Earth’s wonders to light in darkness

Without science there would have been no deep perspective or profound understanding of proportion. Another Renaissance man, Albrecht Durer, influenced anatomy and map making with his drawings. He was responsible for the creation of a perspectival map considered to be the very first perspectival interpretation of a "terrestrial hemisphere".

Contemporary artists such as conceptual painter Gerhard Richter show how art can be hugely influenced by science. His series of paintings titled Silicate were influenced by an article he read, illustrated by photographs taken through a microscope that showed silicates in the carapaces of insects, which create an iridescent effect.

Van der Merwe’s exhibition, AfterLife, is housed in the Iziko South African Museum.

The positioning of exhibitions in this space indicates the shifting role of museums, reflecting the trend of interfacing disciplines. She writes that "this exhibition speaks to a reinterpretation of the museum specimen guided by plays of my imagination rather than organised by any systematic reasoning".

To create her composite photographs of creatures, she uses a photographic technique called light painting or drawing. It’s a process executed in the dark and depends on long exposures and a moveable, hand-held light source.

Unlike a specimen seen by the human eye, it provides incredible detail. Every pore, each scale, every hair gives her images a hyper-real or three-dimensional pop-out effect.

AfterLife provides a clue to Van der Merwe’s approach, which also hints at her adopted name. The Hindu mother goddess Kali was empowered with the twin poles of creation and destruction.

Van der Merwe refrains from any form of killing. Instead, she waits for the creatures she uses in her art to come to the end of their natural life span, or she collects road kill. The images in AfterLife "open an aperture on the mysteries of life through the lens of death", she says.

Her intention is "to stimulate wonder, curiosity and deeper connection to the creatures and plants we share our existence with". Van der Merwe’s imagination may be fantastical, but it draws inspiration from the natural world. "I am re-imagining and re-imaging alternate paths that evolution could have taken," she says.

Through her animations and composite photographs, she invests her creatures — including a genet, raptor and bee — with a virtual immortality. "I reanimate road-kill victims into perpetual motion films to honour their lives and mourn their senseless deaths."