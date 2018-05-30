Khehla Chepape Makgato’s work draws inspiration from communities

His recent achievement was receiving the 2018 Zygote Press international artist residency in Cleveland. While in the US, he gave a public lecture to students at the Oberlin College in Ohio on Reimagining the African Contemporaneity of Art.

"One needs to be able to communicate ideas well. I feel reading a lot plays a great role in providing skills. That’s why I collect books and music and why, on a typical day, I’m either reading a book or creating art while listening to music from all over Africa," says Makgato.

He is inspired by travelling, hearing other people’s stories and exploring museums and galleries. He also found value in mentorships from the late Peter E Clarke and the late Judith Mason as well as David Koloane, Pat Mautloa and William Kentridge.

"Collaborations have impacted my work immensely as I learn a lot about myself from different perspectives and experiences," Makgato says.

"I like to work with anyone who believes in taking arts to the people, especially the majority of black people who have no access to the arts or don’t know where to start in appreciating it and making it part of their lives."

Makgato founded Samanthole Creative Arts to promote arts, literacy and cultural pride in rural areas. He also established the Rhodes Park Library Kids Book Club in Kensington, Johannesburg, to encourage reading and writing in his community. "We welcome donations of books for Khehla Chepape Makgato Youth Library, a community campaign aimed at establishing libraries in rural areas where we give every child access to books.

"We have a high percentage of illiteracy in our schools where our children can’t read or comprehend properly.

"Children cannot be faulted for not being able to read properly; it shows how sick a society is that it cannot provide remedies for these maladies, which is accessibility to books for our children, especially in the rural areas," he says.

Makgato works in a range of mediums, including collage and assemblage art, and his art often focuses on social issues and the people involved in them.

Because he finds inspiration from his upbringing, he continues to explore this through the themes of women, celebration, African stories from the past and everyday life.

"My work celebrates the excellence of black women leaders dating from the 1800s and I love everything about it because it gives me the freedom to create what I like," he says.

"There are no restrictions to my practice in terms of themes and topical pursuits. My stories are seamless and my style evolves with my maturity.

"It will never be constant; otherwise I’ll be a boring character to my creativity."

His next solo exhibition is titled Chronicles from Makotopong. It revisits and explores the village where he grew up and seeks to honour its hardworking and resilient women who, despite many challenges and few resources, raise children of note.

"I want us to realise our full potential in whatever talents we may have," he says. "Everyone is talented. We just have to tap deeply inside ourselves to confront the potential."

Chronicles from Makotopong is at the RK Contemporary Art Gallery in Riebeek Kasteel in the Western Cape from May 27 to June 20.