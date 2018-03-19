Jazz for all tastes at Cape Town festival

Previous instalments of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival showcased many outstanding performers. But in 2018, the event promises to deliver jazz in its purest form.

Some of the greatest local and foreign jazz musicians will serve up their sounds at the Cape Town International Convention Centre next weekend.

Mulatu Astatke is known as the father of Ethiopian jazz, with his music reflecting and expressing the unique landscapes of that country.

Astatke was the first student from Africa to enrol at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.

When he returned to his homeland, he developed Ethio jazz, which blended traditional Ethiopian music with Latin sounds. His appearance at the jazz festival is probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear his music live in SA.

Louis Moholo-Moholo could be described as the shaman of spiritual escapism.

If jazz were a martial art, he would be the master of chopping up concrete blocks with his bare hands.

Known as top free jazz musician, Moholo-Moholo is a figure of stubborn resilience. His career spans six decades, and he is still pulling forward.

The Blue Notes

Now a septuagenarian, Moholo-Moholo has his roots in a rare and instinctive breed of artists who rose to international fame as part of the jazz collective known as The Blue Notes.

Regarded as one of the forebears of avant garde jazz, the South African drummer will share his musical wisdom at the festival under the title Louis Moholo Presents 5 Blokes 1 Doll, featuring Kyle Shepherd (piano), Shakeel Sohail-Gibran Cullis (bass), Siya Makuzeni (vocals and trombone), Nhlanhla Mahlangu (saxophone) and Abraham Mennen (saxophone).

Vijay Iyer is one of the most celebrated jazz musicians of our time, and has drawn accolades from numerous quarters across the globe, particularly over the past decade.

The New York-based jazz pianist, composer, bandleader, producer, electronic musician and writer has a rich repertoire.

His informal music training began at the age of three, when he started playing the piano by ear. Mostly self-taught on that instrument, he is now a professor of the arts in the department of music at Harvard University.