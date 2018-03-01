Thandeka uses her special powers to help others

In early 2016, local musician PJ Powers became the global ambassador for the mentorship programme of Johannesburg-based nonprofit organisation Khulisa Social Solutions and was horrified by the extent of her ignorance.

Launched in 1997 by Lesley-Ann van Selm with an innovative programme for prisoners, Khulisa has expanded to include social upliftment across a variety of programmes including micro enterprises, innovation and education in SA’s underprivileged communities.

In 2017 Khulisa touched the lives of about 650,00 people from all walks of life.

"My grandmother was a communist and made me very aware of the fact that I was privileged to the point of guilt," Powers says. "Social justice is something I have been doing all my life. I get involved because I have to; I’m that kind of person."

One of Powers’s first outings with Khulisa took her to Freedom Square in Kliptown, Soweto. She was horrified by the contrast between the Freedom Charter Monument and the shacks nearby.

"Over the railway [line] to the shacks there are open [electricity] wires and a lot of children die crossing there to go to school," she says. "I am a Soweto girl. I was given the name Thandeka in May 1982. Soweto has been my stomping ground for 36 years.

"To go into Soweto and be faced with this — I felt irritated with myself that I did not know about it," Powers says.