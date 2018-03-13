Surfing big waves of creativity and funding

I’m creative when I’m surfing big waves. This was the answer I filled in on my icebreaker name tag at the Business and Arts SA (Basa) research colloquium at which we shared research and best practice with business, academics and friends of the arts.

It’s also a good description of Basa’s challenging work, surfing big waves in SA’s public, private and arts sectors, defining the moments between the numbers and the narratives.

The numbers are impressive. To date, Basa has disbursed R34.4m to 1,487 projects, which have been able to leverage R440m in sponsorship from the corporate sector — that is R13m of corporate support for every R1m of supporting grant funds, in partnership with the Department of Arts and Culture.

While sport still dominates business sponsorship, the arts sponsorship spend in SA has increased from R136m in 2000 to an estimated R524m in 2015.

Music sponsorship increased by R55m from 2013 to 2015, according to the Basa Artstrack researched by BMi. This is separate from the funding that has gone into upskilling projects in the arts sector in SA and across the borders.

Research has shown that, on average, 46% of South Africans feel more positively about a company that has invested in the arts. For music, this level rose to 59% among audiences.

Historically, private sector funding for the arts has come from corporate social investment, but over the last decade, research has shown a shift.