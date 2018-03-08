ALEXIA WALKER: Value of art paints a rich and varied canvas for investors

On a macro level, art is able to produce cultural and brand capital too, and thus act as an economic driver while preserving heritage. The British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare is quoted saying: "Governments in Africa are yet to appreciate the transformative power of art on economies."

He gives the example of the Guggenheim museum that opened in Bilbao, northern Spain, in 1997 and has since transformed the city into a leading tourist destination. The museum now generates €400m annually.

Shonibare says that African governments should take their cue from the so-called Bilbao effect to optimise the value of contemporary African art.

The transformative power of art can also be seen in business. Basa has developed the concept of the shared value cycle. It follows where the money for investments in the arts come from in business organisations. The budgets may come from marketing, and businesses can get a lot out of aligning themselves with the arts. The budgets may come from corporate social responsibility, which focuses on the positive impact of art on communities.

But arts budgets mostly originate from human resources. This is because business recognises that art has the power to change an organisation internally. It is a tool to effect wellness and transformation. And so it is that art is able to generate organisational capital too.

It is against this rich backdrop that the financial value of art should be understood. Art can produce relational, cultural and organisational capital, it can give psychic returns and it can bring about economic value too.

Of course, it is important to buy right, and financial experts advise collectors to consult with professionals who have experience. From an asset point of view, the main benefit of collecting art may be portfolio diversification. It is now widely accepted that art can create a hedge against currency fluctuation.

The beauty for collectors is that there is no minimum amount required. There are artworks priced for everyone and a collection can start anywhere. As for the greatest reward of all, it is probably to enjoy the journey itself of collecting art.

