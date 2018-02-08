Flair for funds: business and creative sector to talk money and arts

These disbursements exclude nationwide skills development in which Basa has invested during the past 10 years. They exclude sizeable sums from other sources and people who share Basa’s vision for growing impact investment for profitability and for sustainable social and environmental transformation.

Basa gives business and the arts a mechanism for engagement and mutual benefit. It gives artists and art groups tools to help them approach, and secure, business sponsors.

Grants also give businesses tools to fully and effectively leverage the marketing of the partnerships they enter into with artists.

The work is done in collaboration with the Department of Arts and Culture and the private sector.

These are more than numbers on a balance sheet. They represent growing viability and contribution from SA’s cultural and creative sector that comprises just under 3% of total GDP, according to the South African Cultural Observatory and the Department of Arts and Culture.

Basa is looking to grow this share of GDP to create an ever-thriving, viable creative sector and broader economy.

Growing the arts sector is good news for everyone. It’s especially good news for corporate entities that invest in the arts and in the artistic process, delivering tangibles such as diverse and transformed personnel and boardrooms, improved broad-based black economic empowerment scorecards and marketing collateral for brand singularity in an increasingly cluttered marketplace.

Economic benefits include an authentic cultural tourism offering that attracts foreign direct spend, and broad corporate social investment initiatives that not only serve the triple bottomline, but also deliver tangible social impact at scale.

As one of the speakers, RMB Fund head Nowell, says, "We believe in the value of education and the power of the arts to enable problem solving, critical thinking and abstract reasoning skills. I look forward to participating in the colloquium, especially to exploring the role of the arts as a tool for transformation."

Over the years, Basa has engaged peer agencies and thought leaders around the world including Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Canada, Ethiopia and Brazil, among others. At the colloquium, Basa will share what these engagements have achieved in a conversation about African partnerships.