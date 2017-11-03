New CEO of arts trust sings an invigorating song

Desando was 21 when he moved to Cape Town in 1994, where he worked with Gobbato and became a principal singer and director with Cape Town Opera. "Angelo is one of the people I have been fortunate to meet. He mentored me and helped me to look at the arts as a whole. He also recognised my passion for directing and started steering me in that direction. His influence remains with me in my directing and my administrative style."

Desando has directed more than 40 productions and performed in more than 75 operas, musical theatre productions and concerts in SA and abroad. He has travelled the world as a singer and director with New York Harlem Productions, Really Useful Company, Pieter Toerien Productions and Cape Town Opera. He has also lectured in stagecraft and directed productions at the University of Stellenbosch, University of Cape Town, Tshwane University of Technology and the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

He developed his business and management skills, which he applied to great effect as CEO of Gauteng Opera, and will do the same at ACT.

"I’m concentrating on steering ACT and South African arts and culture into a financially sustainable, substantial national industry," Desando says.

"It is second nature for me to be both a creative and CEO and all the ACT staff members are able to combine the arts and business, which keeps us all in touch with the industry.

"We are in a wonderfully creative phase, with a lot of brave, innovative creations in the performing arts emerging from a new generation of fearless artists who are forging their own path and letting their distinctive voices be heard.

"As part of my activism, I would like to see at least 60% of creatives in SA being able to produce high-quality performance works of art for which they are recognised and from which they can earn a decent, sustainable living and contribute to the economy. To achieve this, we need far more investment in the performing arts, which are currently heavily reliant on donor funding."

Desando says he is excited about the growth potential of performing arts locally and internationally.

He emphasises the importance of telling South African stories in a South African way.

"From the performing arts to art galleries and exhibitions, it’s inspiring to see the kind of innovative and revolutionary ideas coming out: there’s a surviving and thriving," he says. "It is about bringing opera and theatre and dance and music into the home of every South African through recognising the worth of each of our stories, whoever we are and wherever we live.