Perth Radio: Afrikaans on air in a faraway land
Oppiestasie radio presenter Erika von Kaschke says people admit to crying when they hear Afrikaans on air in Australia
Soft-spoken and thoughtful, Erika von Kaschke looks like the wholesome girl next door. But she is living far from her Karoo origins in Perth, Australia, where she runs an Afrikaans radio station, Oppiestasie.
The mother of three recalls that when she was a little girl growing up in the Tankwa Karoo, she used to say: "When I grow up I want to be a tannie wat op die draadloos praat."
She never wanted to leave SA and, a decade ago when she was living with her conservationist husband in Cambodia and then in Australia, she was terribly homesick. "I used to think, ‘I have this love for my people, what am I doing in Australia? I don’t want to be here’," she recalls. "And I thought of the things I love and I made a list. One of the things was Afrikaans.
"Afrikaans is so poetic, it is almost like a language of passion which people don’t always get. If you want to be driftig, Afrikaans is the language for it. If you want to say something really strongly, be quite fiery, then you can say it in Afrikaans."
A chance meeting at a work event — she is a communications officer — with a radio presenter jogged her childhood interest in radio. The next day she spotted an advert in a local paper for people to learn to do radio shows.
"I applied and said that I wanted to do an Afrikaans radio show. I’d never done anything like that, I’d never worked in radio, but I thought this is something for me, just to express my love for Afrikaans. That is why I started this radio programme," she says.
Von Kaschke was a novice radio presenter when she began the show. "I was so nervous that I forgot to press the ‘live’ button. There was silence for 10 minutes."
However, she soon relaxed and what she now most loves about Oppiestasie is how much people appreciate the programme. "Many people have told me they cried when they heard Afrikaans on air in Australia for the first time."
Running Oppiestasie, reading South African writers, listening to South African music and speaking Afrikaans to her children are ways Von Kaschke maintains a connection with SA. "It’s not about the monetary value, but about how it brings beauty to the world, in a way that other languages just don’t.
"Every language has a different thing it brings. I value every language, like I love isiXhosa, it’s such a powerful language, such a strong language, a language of a ruler."
Von Kaschke speaks English, German, Afrikaans and isiXhosa. But she regards herself as an ambassador for Afrikaans and it upsets her when people question why she speaks the language to her children. "If I was Spanish or French, they would not ask me that … they don’t seem to think there is any value in learning that language," she says.
"We need a complete mindshift. If you think about it, Afrikaans is an amazing language; a fusion of all different cultures, a snapshot of South African history, it cuts across colour.
"It is not a white language. The biggest disservice the apartheid government did to Afrikaans was to try to standardise it to just one way of speaking and pronouncing words, and to say it was a white language — because the first people to speak it were the coloured people.
Why can’t we do a language tour of SA? Why can’t we learn different languages region by region? Instead of wine tours, we could do language tours
"One of the first written forms of Afrikaans was Arabic Afrikaans at the mosques."
She is also passionate about other South African languages, believing that they are expressions of the country’s diversity and must be seen as cultural assets.
"I wish we could mine the languages in SA. When people hear we have 11 languages here they get excited," she says.
"Why can’t we do a language tour of SA? Why can’t we learn different languages region by region? Instead of wine tours, we could do language tours."
Afrikaans has a special role in her family life, not only as their mother tongue but also connecting them with their roots, Von Kaschke says.
"I think the children really appreciate where they come from, they really feel this connection with the physical land in SA.
"Sometimes Erich [her son] will say, ‘I really miss the smell of SA in my nostrils.’
"There is a real sense of a belonging to SA which you keep with you when you are away, through the language."
Her favourite writers include Philip de Vos — particularly his translation of The Gruffalo, called Goorgomgaatjie — Annelie Botes, Marita van der Vyver, Antjie Krog, Uys Krige, Andre Brink and Deon Meyer.
But JM Coetzee has a special place in her heart.
"I like the way he puts it in Afrikaans words. And there is a hauntedness in his writing … you can hear the Karoo landscape, it is untranslatable," she says.
Oppiestasie is on Radio Fremantle 107.9 FM in Perth, but listeners have also been found in Angola and Dubai.
