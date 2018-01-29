Fifth Grammy gong for SA jazz legends Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Lamar, regarded as one of the most innovative rappers of his generation, won five prizes — mostly in rap categories — for his album, DAMN, and single, Humble.

Rap became the biggest music genre in the US in 2017, Nielsen Music reported.

Veteran Jay-Z, whose soul-baring album, 4:44, had gone into the show with a leading eight nominations, won nothing and chose not to perform at the three-hour show.

Lamar and Jay-Z’s losses in the top categories marked another year that pop music won over more socially incisive work.

Adele beat Beyonce in 2017, and in 2016 Lamar lost album of the year to Taylor Swift.

Lamar opened Sunday’s show at New York’s Madison Square Garden with a medley of his hits, accompanied by dancers in military fatigues and later dressed in red hoodies as they mimicked being shot.

Time’s up and Trump

On the red carpet, dozens of musicians wore or held white roses to support women’s equality and freedom from sexual harassment, a theme echoed on stage in pop singer Kesha’s emotional performance of her single Praying.

Actress and singer Janelle Monae said the music business had to address issues of equal pay for women, abuse of power and harassment.

"We come in peace but we mean business. And to those who would dare try to silence us, we offer you two words: Time’s up," Monae said in a reference to the Time’s Up movement spreading from Hollywood to the music business.

But male artists dominated the winners’ list, and R&B newcomer SZA, the most-nominated woman with five nods, left empty-handed.