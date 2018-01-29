Saving Xhosa memories through melodies

If the goddess of Xhosa music, Latozi Mpahleni, didn’t exist, it would be impossible for a character like her to be created as a work of fiction.

No author could dream up someone who embodies such truth and candour.

Whether on or off the stage, Madosini — as she is known — carries her authenticity like the skin on her body.

Even describing her as an artist would be equivalent to bundling her up with a bunch of people on the brink of losing their minds. Madosini comes without the high levels of self-consciousness normally associated with that squad.

"Many years ago, the late musician Victor Ntoni came to the village with some white people. They invited anyone and everyone who had a skill to showcase. I played for them, and that was my first time playing for people from outside the village," Madosini says.

Through mastering traditional Xhosa instruments uhadi (bow), umrhubhe (mouth bow) and isitolotolo (jaw harp), she has secured her place in history. She is the master of instruments that urbanised musicians and audiences often dismiss as relics from the past.

They have become her weapons of choice in the quest to preserve indigenous music. As a storyteller, she narrates without any illusions or dilutions of modern practices, and that has become the hallmark of her unprocessed art.

Film soundtrack

"I’m from the rural areas and I’m very cautious of people from the city. When I did my first recording, it was a mission to convince me, and when I got to the building, they had to assure me it wasn’t a plot to kill me. I had never seen or been in an elevator before," Madosini says.

In 1995, her path crossed with Dizu Plaatjies and Mzwandile Qotoyi, who invited her to work on the recording of an indigenous album complemented by members of AmaMpondo. Her song Wen’useGoli was one of the soundtracks

for the Oscar-nominated film, Yesterday.

Madosini Indigenous Instruments Legacy Project was launched in 2016 in Cape Town, with one of its primary objectives being the transfer of her musical skills.

"I make these instruments and always encourage people of all ages to come to me and learn how to play and make these instruments. I’m old and when I go, I don’t want to take this with me," she says.

Her call was answered by a young duo called Found at Sea. They spent months learning from the master at her current home in Langa, Cape Town.