Setting the stage for fresh rituals

Chuma Sopotela, the 2018 Standard Bank Young Artist for Performance Art, has an innate intensity that elevates her craft to an inimitable standard.

Always deeply nuanced, resonant and unorthodox, the range of her work transcends the confines of mainstream theatre and soars in the open space of performance art.

With her footprint now firmly rooted in performance art, Sopotela tends daily to her theatre origins, choosing to create and learn from the people she works with.

"When I graduated from UCT [University of Cape Town] in 2006 with my performer’s diploma, I set out to work with as many directors as I could to build my craft," she says.

"I knew from the onset that I wanted to create. For me the best way to do it is to learn from people because I have a problem with what we perceive as knowledge right now in our institutions.

"So I have found people to be where my interest lies, because ultimately I’d like to grow the skill of performance."

Lara Foot’s Karoo Moose, spellbinding storytelling juxtaposed with the urgency of its dark themes, launched Sopotela’s professional career to critical acclaim in 2007. She received, among others, the 2007 Fleur du Cap best actress award for the production.