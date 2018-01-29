Mother City fair will be a crucible of old and new
Convergence and in some cases a clash of cultures bring dynamism, writes Melvyn Minnaar
If the great make-belief of the contemporary art fair — punted by the most proficient PR operations — is that it is an authoritative showcase of the finest creativity once the terrain of art museums, the reality is that such events are charged only by two dynamics: the old and the new.
It can also be described as the established versus the emerging, and both can be convincingly flogged by dealers and gallerists — perhaps the most fashionable career in today’s high-fly, money-charged culture. (The people who love to misuse the word "curate".)
If you have any doubts about what fuels the business of the art bazaar, the new moniker of the sixth one in Cape Town gives it all away: the Investec Cape Town Art Fair 2018.
The third party in the venture is the buyer or, as the cultural cliché these days will have it, the "collector". They also come as "old" or "young", but are mostly rich and skilled in the manner art can shape a social profile.
The grandly established dealer-galleries will bring to the bazaar works by artists with similarly well-set reputations — those with a sound investment ring to their names.
The more pushy, upstart galleries, will try to steal the show with artwork that will steal the show: the young, bold, often brash and mostly one-liner stuff, tarted up in all the spin that the copy-writing crew in the gallery back room can muster.
With an entry fee of R165 for adults, and less entertainment than a church jamboree with pudding tables, a close reading of some of the offerings and names might be worth it.
The owner of the fair is Italian company Fiera Milano, which has a reputation of nearly a century of organising such events.
Since eyeing the potential in Cape Town’s art scene in 2014, it has been able to play in the international gallery league. So while the Cape Town Art Fair cannot yet brag with a handful of global blue-chip dealers and galleries, it has lured well-known European operations such as London’s October and Tyburn, Paris’s Perrotin and Smulders and Milan’s Bonelli and Primo Marella.
Perhaps more exciting are the dealers and gallerists from Africa who will be represented and the local art houses that will put their best foot forward.
The fair’s curator, Tumelo Mosaka, says he hopes to tie the colourful — and sometime confusing — strings together.
"It’s important to understand how we see ourselves in relation to the world. SA is connected to global culture and economic trends and art produced from different parts of the world needs to be experienced locally to understand how we are seen and want to be seen," he says.
Mosaka has a solid reputation, having worked from his US base after an MA from Bard College, New York. He started as an intern at the first Johannesburg Biennale in 1995. His is a particular "alternative" view on the art worlds so readily and easily dominated by culture power.
His influence, seen last year when he also headed the operation, lies beyond the main exhibitors’ spaces (for which they pay handsomely), but in the meaningful "sideshows".
This year, two projects under his watch — motivated by the binaries of old and new, and also of Africa vis-a-vis the traditional western art world — are called rather awkwardly Tomorrows/ Today and Past Modern. But that’s artspeak.
The first is a line-up of 10 artists from Africa and around the world, chosen by Mosaka for representing some of the continent’s most thought-provoking younger voices. "They explore ideas inspired by African modernity and demonstrate an awareness of the changing social and economic landscapes defining the various localities on the continent," he says.
The artists, one of whom will be awarded the Tomorrows/ Today Prize, are Wura-Natasha Ogunji (Nigeria, US), Amy Lin (US), Mário Macilau (Mozambique), Io Makandal (SA), Wycliffe Mundopa (Zimbabwe), Usha Seejarim (SA), Nicola Brandt (SA), Themba Khumalo (SA), Jacqui Stockdale (Australia) and Januario Jano (Angola/ Portugal).
Past Modern brings some of the more established stuff to the show; works that have made the grade for people to collect and, hopefully, admire. The twist, says Mosaka, is that these are established pieces which have emerged as a reaction to narratives of western domination.
"It illustrates the breakdown of hierarchies — an opening up how contemporary life is interrogated," he says.
Another important, individual new section of the Cape Town Art Fair 2018 is Solo, curated by Nontobeko Ntombela focusing on female artists.
"I’m interested in the concept of what it means as a woman artist to have this extended self through art," she says. "The artists we are working with have explored this in many diverse ways. The chosen pieces are about upsetting the norm and image of women."
Ones to look out for include Maïmouna Guerresi (Senegal/ Italy), Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum (Botswana), Stacey Gillian Abe (Uganda), Parul Thacker (India), Keyezua (Angola), and the talented South Africans Lhola Amira, Lucinda Mudge, Kimathi Mafafo, Ingrid Bolton and Buhlebezwe Siwani.
Ntombela and Mosaka will participate in panel discussions during the fair. There will be the usual walkabouts, performance art and enough space and social place for those needing to chat and debate over a drink or two.
This year, some of the Cape Town galleries are adding to the official event by super shows in their home spaces.
Blank Projects, once the leading light of the young and beautiful, is putting on an exhibition by Igshaan Adams, the local Ruth Prowse alumnus going places as this year’s Standard Bank Young Artist.
SMAC is showing new work by Simon Stone, while Stevenson has Kemang Wa Lehulere, a previous Standard Bank Young Artist and 2017 Deutsche Bank’s Artist of the Year.
Goodman brings El Anatsui to the Iziko South African National Galley. The Nigerian-based Ghanaian artist’s large metallic assemblages are showstoppers and won him a Golden Lion lifetime achievement award at the 2015 Venice Biennale.
The Investec Cape Town Art Fair runs from February 14 to 18 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
