Mother City fair will be a crucible of old and new

The more pushy, upstart galleries, will try to steal the show with artwork that will steal the show: the young, bold, often brash and mostly one-liner stuff, tarted up in all the spin that the copy-writing crew in the gallery back room can muster.

With an entry fee of R165 for adults, and less entertainment than a church jamboree with pudding tables, a close reading of some of the offerings and names might be worth it.

The owner of the fair is Italian company Fiera Milano, which has a reputation of nearly a century of organising such events.

Since eyeing the potential in Cape Town’s art scene in 2014, it has been able to play in the international gallery league. So while the Cape Town Art Fair cannot yet brag with a handful of global blue-chip dealers and galleries, it has lured well-known European operations such as London’s October and Tyburn, Paris’s Perrotin and Smulders and Milan’s Bonelli and Primo Marella.

Perhaps more exciting are the dealers and gallerists from Africa who will be represented and the local art houses that will put their best foot forward.

The fair’s curator, Tumelo Mosaka, says he hopes to tie the colourful — and sometime confusing — strings together.

"It’s important to understand how we see ourselves in relation to the world. SA is connected to global culture and economic trends and art produced from different parts of the world needs to be experienced locally to understand how we are seen and want to be seen," he says.

Mosaka has a solid reputation, having worked from his US base after an MA from Bard College, New York. He started as an intern at the first Johannesburg Biennale in 1995. His is a particular "alternative" view on the art worlds so readily and easily dominated by culture power.

His influence, seen last year when he also headed the operation, lies beyond the main exhibitors’ spaces (for which they pay handsomely), but in the meaningful "sideshows".

This year, two projects under his watch — motivated by the binaries of old and new, and also of Africa vis-a-vis the traditional western art world — are called rather awkwardly Tomorrows/ Today and Past Modern. But that’s artspeak.