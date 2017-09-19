One narrative runs through triune that celebrates Sibongile Khumalo

"I often hear people say that mixing two or more music genres would confuse audiences. But the truth is, if you do it in honesty and you are truthful to the process, discerning audiences respect that and even embrace what you are doing."

With seven highly regarded albums under her belt, she is now rehearsing for a show entitled More Than Three Faces, which will celebrate her 60th birthday at the Market Theatre from September 22 to 24.

"The idea of celebrating my 60th birthday came about a year ago. My friends suggested that because I was turning 60, it was important that I celebrate this life," Khumalo says.

"If you look around these days, the old woman’s voice has tended to be quiet, whereas the young people’s voices have become louder.

"And some of the narratives currently championed by the youth sometimes make us older people uncomfortable and, therefore, it is important that the narrative of the older woman must also be heard alongside that of the youth.

"The youth today speak straight, which is fine, but it is equally important that the older woman’s voice must also be heard louder. That is the context in which the three shows are being staged."

It is significant for Khumalo that these shows will be at the Market Theatre, because she has a long relationship with the venue, starting from the genesis of her music career and particularly when she recorded what later became one of the most highly rated live albums in SA, Live at the Market Theatre, released in 1998.

"That album was not only well received in SA, but also did well overseas," she says.

"Again this time around, the performances will be recorded live and will result in an album.

"The More Than Three Faces concerts draw inspiration from the singular narrative of the passing on of the proverbial baton," she says.

Circle of life

This narrative is as vital to Khumalo’s growth as it is central to her contribution to the cultural industries as an arts teacher, administrator, singer-songwriter, composer, performer and mentor.

Each of the three concerts will tell a different part of Khumalo’s story, tracking journey the through her lineage and legacy. The More Than Three Faces concert triune is an "allegory and metaphor of the circle of life, creation and our interconnectedness brought to life.

"Through the concert triune, we aim to celebrate Sibongile Khumalo’s life and give thanks for the music that has over the years been an inspiration to audiences the world over," says the concert’s executive producer, Ayanda Khumalo.