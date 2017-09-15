On the prowl for new sounds, this Afronaut is a perpetual student

Their faces showing that they are on the verge of madness, they throw themselves over the edge of the precipice.

If a fiction author gifted with a thick and illusive prose had told this story, he would have been accused of having a way too excited imagination.

But this act of vandalism really happened in 2010.

Ngqawana passed away in 2011 and Shepherd’s career has since blossomed. He is widely regarded as one of the country’s most accomplished jazz pianists and composers.

His soundtrack for the film Noem My Skollie was nominated for Best Achievement in Original Music at the South African Film & Television Awards in 2017. Gallo Record Company has entered it for the Oscars.

He has released critically acclaimed albums with three of them — fineART (2009), A Portrait of Home (2010) and South African History !X (2012) — earning him South African Music Awards nominations.

He is launching a new double album soon. Sound Portraits From Contemporary Africa is being released by SWR Jazz-Haus in Germany featuring Shepherd on piano and keyboard, Lionel Loueke on guitar and vocals, Mthunzi Mvubu on saxophone, Shane Cooper on bass and Jonno Sweetman on drums and percussion.

Shepherd regularly performs in concerts locally and abroad as a solo pianist, while also leading his trio with Cooper and Sweetman and his quartet featuring tenor saxophonist Buddy Wells.

He is presenting his latest work as part of a series of interdisciplinary conversations on South African music curated by Dr Stephanie Vos of Africa Open Institute for Music, Research and Innovation. The discussion will centre on his master’s thesis entitled Interrogating the Own: A Practice-based, Auto-ethnographic Study, and there will be a solo piano performance.

In his latest collaboration with master bass guitarist and composer Carlo Mombelli, the pair played a subtle and meditative set. The performance was carried by the constant exchange of ideas and energies.