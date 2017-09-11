Lizamore gallery opens window on a new generation of artists

What kind of art is being produced now? As in the world of fashion, there are many movements and "isms" shaping art and they morph, rise and implode at a rate of knots.

Ideas spread quickly and retire just as fast. Yet retrospectively, emerging patterns can be detected.

Lizamore & Associates’ exhibition 35 years: Trailblazers features art that has (mostly) been recently produced by young and newcomer artists associated with the gallery, yet it is a sort of retrospective.

Gallery owner and founder Teresa Lizamore, who is celebrating 35 years as a curator, mentor and facilitator, has always sought out overlooked, unknown artists and provided a platform to exhibit.

Some of the artists have been channelled through mentorship programmes.

The exhibition opens a window on to the main movements — discreetly hinted at through groupings — that have gripped a generation of artists looking to define themselves and find a foothold in the art world.