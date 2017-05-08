Interactive African art installations a hit with the public

The Overtime exhibition, which encouraged artists and historians to "respond" to the collection and consider how it could be read, was part of one strategy to make the collection — which largely consists of "classical" African art — relevant.

How do you make material culture active now? This was one of the questions Magaisa and Shoro sought to tackle and interrogate not only through the exhibition, but in a lecture as part of the Know the Show: Wits Art Museum Annual Lecture Series, which took place at the end of its run.

"We needed to allow for different ‘knowledges’ to settle in the space," observed Magaisa.

"Exhibitions leave out information and you need to accept that and work with it," said Shoro, reflecting on the challenges and anxieties of mounting an exhibition dealing with SA’s artistic heritage.

This kind of work has become more significant in the current "decolonisation" climate swirling around universities and who and how knowledge is produced. It became clear during their lecture that it is not so useful to see exhibitions as an endpoint that either succeeds or fails, but rather as part of a process of negotiation and engagement between artists, curators and the public.

Not every lecture will shed light on the behind-the-scenes activities and politics. The third lecture, presented by Moses Tladi’s relative Sekhubami Tladi, will uncover biographical information about the artist.

Undoubtedly, this will enrich visitors’ understanding not only of Tladi’s art, which is currently on exhibit, but more broadly on the way an artist’s upbringing and life shapes their expression.

Connecting with artists and hearing them talk about their work in their own words encourages transparency about art making. Michael MacGarry’s lecture, the second in the series, allowed him to elaborate on the making of his filmic works in a retrospective of them on the exhibit Show no Pain.

Connecting the public to art is an objective shared by almost everyone in the art world. The auction house Stefan Welz & Co agreed to sponsor the lecture series, and Business Arts SA also lent their support.

• Know the Show: Wits Art Museum Annual Lecture Series is held from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Wednesdays in May. The lecture on Moses Tladi is on May 10. On May 24, George Mahashe presents Artwork in Focus.