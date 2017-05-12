Decolonising Africa — in high heels

One of those is a prayer she was saying to Yaa Asantewaa, a celebrated queen in the history of Ghana who led a rebellion against British colonialism. "This revolution is in the wombs of black womxn. We have been pregnant for decades."

Amira’s Ghanaian pilgrimage is shot in sepia — an interesting choice to mute the colourfulness of West Africa, which might be confused for celebration. Every shot by Ghanaian filmmaker Wanlov Kubolor is stunning. It can be paused at any point – and become a striking photograph.

The big picture is not as pleasing as the visual and audio aesthetics. It is probably the opposite of tourism videos. Amira looks determined, but sad. "You think I am sad? Listen to Nina Simone when she says, ‘The world expects me to be sad because I am black’…. I am not sad child, I am troubled by what has happened and continues to happen — troubled because I am imagining Africa in the wake of it all," she says.

A shore piled with waste, neglected buildings, a huge poster of Kwame Nkrumah, heavy foot traffic on imagined pavements, flags, a man lying on the side of a road — her journey through Accra ends as she enters the ocean.

"It is a troubled cleansing. As Nayyirah Waheed would write, ‘We return to each other in waves. This is how water loves’." Floating in the water are the infamous black plastic bags, Accra’s answer to the nonexistent sewage system. "There is a relationship with the West in the pollution … but this is not voluntary love."

Did she find the decolonial dream in Ghana? "Ghana is still in love with the coloniser, whether they want this affair is something else altogether." Yet, she presents her audience with an honest disclaimer: "Lhola Amira remained a visitor during her time in Ghana, seeing and experiencing only a small collection of the lifestyles possible in the country. Looking for Ghana and the Red Suitcase should not be seen as a summary of an entire country."

But the video makes a valuable contribution to the current decolonisation discourse. It serves both as a complex answer to the romanticised branding of the African struggle for freedom and a practical example of historiography without the western filter; historiography that has no choice but to look forward.

"The only Africa we get to see is written by white anthropologists, captured through a white gaze. I can’t be nostalgic about the past, because that past is engineered by oppressors. I have this nostalgia about a future I do not know. It’s important to imagine Africa alongside breaking her," Amira says.