Picasso work going for price of flight ticket at New York sale

The auction house has its reasons. Many of these artworks are studies or experiments and thus do not have an aesthetic that immediately screams Picasso, said Scott Niichel, Sotheby’s co-head of day sales for impressionist and modern art. "In some cases, unless you are quite educated in the trajectory of his career, you might not immediately recognise these works as Picassos," Niichel says, noting that other works are "quite iconic".

But those noniconic lots could serve as a deterrent to some collectors. Take a 1914 watercolour of a fish, which Niichel says is one of his favourites. Its estimate: $5,000-$7,000, about the price of a business-class flight from New York to London.

Painted at the height of Picasso’s cubist period, "it’s a very kind of realistic depiction", he says. "Works such as this one are such an aberration from what he is best known for."

Another major hurdle is that, while most of the works are dated, many of them do not carry the precious Picasso signature, which Niichel acknowledges could depress the works’ prices. Similarly, "in many of the cases with the works on paper, the dates are on the verso of the sheets, and not front and centre", a further deterrent to high-spending collectors.

"We, of course, like to set estimates that are approachable for our sales," Niichel says. "We do not want to jinx ourselves."