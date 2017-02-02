Life / Art

The 2017 Strauss & Co Auction

02 February 2017 - 12:17 PM Prakash Naidoo
George VI five-piece silver tea and coffee set, Elkington & Co Ltd, Birmingham, 1937. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bidding for Strauss & Co’s first online auction for the year has started, with two pieces by William Kentridge among the artworks going under the hammer.

William Kentridge — He that Fled his Fate. Picture: SUPPLIED
Together with the Kentridge works — Floral Dress, estimated at R15,000-R20,000, and He that Fled his Fate (R50,000-R70,000) — are works by a host of other artists, including David Koloane’s Jo’burg Traffic (R8,000-R12,000).

There is also a wide selection of silverware available.

You can bid online at www.straussart.co.za.

Gerhard Batha — Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. Picture: SUPPLIED
