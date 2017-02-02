The 2017 Strauss & Co Auction

Together with the Kentridge works — Floral Dress, estimated at R15,000-R20,000, and He that Fled his Fate (R50,000-R70,000) — are works by a host of other artists, including David Koloane’s Jo’burg Traffic (R8,000-R12,000).

There is also a wide selection of silverware available.

You can bid online at www.straussart.co.za.