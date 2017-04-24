History wears a coat of psychedelic flowers

"He layers images as a way of building history," says Franzoni. The collection can be turned into a textbook for high school pupils, she says.

Witbooi says: "Our schooling system does very little to give a background to understanding our culture. This exhibition is a syllabus. It took a long time to compose and it also takes time to unpack it.

"The exhibition opens the doors to explore various narratives related to the garden. The formation of our country starts from the point of view of a garden. Our brain interprets it as natural beauty, but there is violence in it.

"Violence does not only come in one form, it is like an onion – it needs to be peeled.

"This kind of work has anger that makes you want to find answers. The issue of flowers is directly related to land. It is very political," Witbooi says.

Franzoni says the exhibition’s title is ironical, questioning the notion that African history began with colonialism.

Gardening is not only the preserve of the colonial class, Witbooi says. "That is only the short story. What did people eat before? Someone had to plant food for the cattle.

"I’m not a historian, but I can tell you that people knew how to make things for themselves."

In the work entitled Protea is Not a Flower, Witbooi references classic floral paintings in European art as domestic still-life compositions. Only, the vase holding the flowers is replaced with a bullet.

"We challenge the use of flowers as means of depoliticising and making things innocent," says Franzoni. "The artwork borrows its name from Don Mattera’s 1983 poem, which criticised the use of the protea to mask political tension during apartheid," she says.