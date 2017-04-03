Business and Arts SA, champion of the arts, celebrates alliances

In 1994, the country was exuberant, hope was blooming, politicians were promising a better life for all and business and citizens were embracing democracy and freedom.

The arts, which over the centuries have been acknowledged as a necessary part of human existence, were — like many other aspects of society — poised to flourish with a new urgency.

An organisation that sought to bridge the gap between the arts and business, Business and Arts SA (Basa) was born.

"What happened is that Mary Slack sat down with a consultant from the UK, who ran an organisation in the UK that successfully aligned businesses that wanted to fund arts organisations and artists," Basa CEO Michelle Constant explains in an interview at Basa’s offices in Parkwood, Johannesburg.

The previous day, Basa had held a breakfast function at a nearby restaurant in which business people, creative industry leaders and the media were briefed about its plans to mark its 20th anniversary in 2017. It sketched the way forward for the organisation, which operated using a private-public partnership model.

Constant recounted how Basa steadily grew to become a formidable force in championing corporate arts funding in SA. Leaders in corporates, civil society, media and the arts sector had played crucial roles in driving the organisation along a path that resulted in much corporate buy-in.

Constant says since its inception, the organisation has received funding from the government through the Department of Arts and Culture.

"Former president Thabo Mbeki’s role in Basa’s story was crucial. He is the one who made it possible for the then department of science, technology, arts and culture to come on board," she says.

"He was approached by the board to become the patron of the organisation until it was decided that it was not an ideal situation to continue having a sitting president as a patron of the organisation.

"His wife, Zanele Mbeki, however, continues to be a friend of Basa, and continues to support the organisation’s activities till this day — attending every function we hold without fail," Constant says.