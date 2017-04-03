Business and Arts SA, champion of the arts, celebrates alliances
After 20 years, Basa is stronger than ever as corporates do their bit for a neglected sector
In 1994, the country was exuberant, hope was blooming, politicians were promising a better life for all and business and citizens were embracing democracy and freedom.
The arts, which over the centuries have been acknowledged as a necessary part of human existence, were — like many other aspects of society — poised to flourish with a new urgency.
An organisation that sought to bridge the gap between the arts and business, Business and Arts SA (Basa) was born.
"What happened is that Mary Slack sat down with a consultant from the UK, who ran an organisation in the UK that successfully aligned businesses that wanted to fund arts organisations and artists," Basa CEO Michelle Constant explains in an interview at Basa’s offices in Parkwood, Johannesburg.
The previous day, Basa had held a breakfast function at a nearby restaurant in which business people, creative industry leaders and the media were briefed about its plans to mark its 20th anniversary in 2017. It sketched the way forward for the organisation, which operated using a private-public partnership model.
Constant recounted how Basa steadily grew to become a formidable force in championing corporate arts funding in SA. Leaders in corporates, civil society, media and the arts sector had played crucial roles in driving the organisation along a path that resulted in much corporate buy-in.
Constant says since its inception, the organisation has received funding from the government through the Department of Arts and Culture.
"Former president Thabo Mbeki’s role in Basa’s story was crucial. He is the one who made it possible for the then department of science, technology, arts and culture to come on board," she says.
"He was approached by the board to become the patron of the organisation until it was decided that it was not an ideal situation to continue having a sitting president as a patron of the organisation.
"His wife, Zanele Mbeki, however, continues to be a friend of Basa, and continues to support the organisation’s activities till this day — attending every function we hold without fail," Constant says.
Basa has designed several projects that have attracted different partners over the years, and plans to add more arts projects ranging from education, training, mentorship to corporate governance and capacity building in the arts sector.
"From the beginning, the organisation attracted top corporates as partners, such as Hollard and Standard Bank. We now have several corporates as members of Basa, and they enjoy a number of benefits, such as getting research reports that Basa undertakes, giving deep insight into the state of the creative industry.
"That is apart from qualifying to be nominated for the annual Basa Awards open to businesses that support the arts."
Constant says the organisation’s year of celebration will acknowledge organisations and individuals who played an integral part in its evolution. One focus that will not change is elevating the importance of the arts in society.
The 20th annual Basa Awards, in partnership with Hollard, is scheduled to take place in Johannesburg in September.
"Our annual awards are always a highlight on the arts calendar — providing a reason to celebrate excellence in business and arts partnerships over the preceding year," says Andre le Roux, newly elected Basa chairman and MD of the South African Music Rights Organisation (Samro).
We now have several corporates as members and they enjoy a number of benefits
"This year, however, we will also use the occasion to celebrate all those who have contributed to the growth and success of Basa over the past two decades — our dedicated board members, our founding CEO, Nicola Danby, Mary Slack and the pioneering businesses and art organisations that were there from the very beginning.
"Celebrating and acknowledging the support of the Department of Arts and Culture will form an important element of a landmark year, which will see Basa focus on four key areas — growth, research, connectivity and celebration."
Constant says the organisation’s growth is best exemplified by new programmes that provide and support knowledge transfer, skills development and training — including the Department of Arts and Culture’s Debut Programme and Creating Opportunity for SA’s Youth.
The Debut Programme will provide knowledge and skills development to emerging artists on the cusp of "making it" — supporting them with the implementation or launches of their first creative product, and enabling them to take advantage of opportunities to pitch for funding to further support their ventures.
Creating Opportunity for SA’s Youth aims to enable young people (particularly young women) in rural and semirural areas to be more active agents in achieving sustainable growth in SA. This is done by building their capacity to become entrepreneurs and by increasing their employability.
The programme works in four provinces and eight communities with a particular focus on creative, digital and social enterprises. With a vision to reach 10,000 people, 100 leaders and 50 civil society organisations, it is co-ordinated by the British Council, in partnership with Basa, LifeCoUnLtd SA and Livity Africa.
Basa’s business exchange programme aims to create an environment in which young business professionals learn the importance and economic value of the arts, while practitioners of the arts get to realise and respect the importance of business skills for their creative journey. It is built around several arts-based initiatives that tap into Basa’s corporate members and the wider business community, using their experience.
As Basa celebrates its 20 years of business and arts partnerships, valuable research that has been collected over the past two decades will be in the spotlight. Drawn from different initiatives including Basa Artstrack, Basa supporting grants, Basa awards, the research will provide crucial insights into best practice, shifts and trends and will be used to inform the next generation of arts business partnerships.
Please login or register to comment.