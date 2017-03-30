Concept flying car gears up for the skies

Sometimes we look ahead to the future and get a little depressed. Just imagine a world where we all buzz around in identical little pods, silently gliding through the streets between high-rise office and apartment blocks.

That is not to say we long for the days when V8s ruled, car designers could create automotive works of art and the idea of a computer being in control was ludicrous. Alright, maybe we do and fortunately some aspects are going to live on for a long time but, make no mistake, the pods are coming and one day they will dominate the streets in which we live and work.

We are not scared though and sometimes we get excited when something new comes along. The latest to score highly on our cool-o-meter comes from a collaboration between Airbus and Italian automotive design house Italdesign.

Shown for the first time at the Geneva International Motor Show, the Pop.Up is said to be the first modular, fully electric, zero emission concept vehicle system designed to relieve traffic congestion in crowded megacities. Pop.Up envisages a modular system for multimodal transportation that makes use of both ground and airspace.

The feasible concept is the result of Italdesign and Airbus’ joint reflection on how to address the mobility challenges of megacities achievable for a majority, which has become one of the most pressing issues for commuters in megacities worldwide. With traffic congestion projected to hugely increase by 2030, the companies decided to combine their engineering expertise to tackle how to best achieve a sustainable, modular, multimodal urban mobility system, giving rise to the concept.

Layers

There are three layers to the system. The first is an artificial intelligence platform that, based on its user knowledge, manages the travel complexity offering alternative usage scenarios and assuring a seamless travel experience.

The second is a vehicle shaped as a passenger capsule designed to be coupled with two different and independent electric propelled modules (the ground module and the air module). Other public means of transportation (eg trains or hyperloops) could also integrate the capsule as it has an interface module that dialogues with users in a virtual environment.