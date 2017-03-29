Paris exhibition shines a new light on Picasso’s forgotten wife

Paris — She was Picasso’s forgotten wife, written out of history as a "neurotic", snobbish depressive who was a drag on the great artist. But a new exhibition is shining a very different light on Olga Khokhlova, Picasso’s first wife, who he refused to divorce because he did not want to split his artworks and his vast wealth with her.

Drawing on previously unseen letters, photographs and films from the Picasso family’s private archives, Khokhlova emerges as a major influence on the greatest painter of the 20th century. Picasso fell madly in love with the beautiful Russian ballerina in 1917 after seeing her dance in Parade by Sergei Diaghilev, Erik Satie and Jean Cocteau, for which he had designed the set and the costumes.

The exhibition at the Picasso Museum in Paris — the first ever devoted to Khokhlova — shows how she was his main model and muse throughout his classical period.

First his view of her was carnal, but as time went by and his ardour cooled, he portrayed her as melancholic, often sitting or reading. Later, as their marriage soured in the 1920s and 1930s, Khokhlova is shown as "deformed" and contorted by pain and regret. By then Picasso was leading a double life having become infatuated with a buxom 17-year-old French girl, Marie-Thérèse Walter, who he picked up in the street.

In one telling photo, taken by Picasso in his studio, the slim and elegant Khokhlova is shot sitting on a chair behind which looms a nude of the voluptuous Marie-Thérèse who — unbeknown to Khokhlova — had replaced her in his bed.

Khokhlova’s grandson, Bernard Ruiz-Picasso, told AFP that the family’s letters and photos allow a "really fascinating study of the direct links between the artist, his work and what was influencing him at the time".

Picasso’s friend and biographer, the British art historian Sir John Richardson — who described Khokhlova as "rather neurotic" — has already called the trove "a revelation and absolutely astonishing. It opens up his life".