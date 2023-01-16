Life

Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Should I replace my trainer with a bot?

Clever trainers and coaches will use AI and machine learning to do the mundane tasks, while focusing on the human aspects of wellness

16 January 2023 - 05:03 Devlin Brown

Q: Is there still a need to consult personal trainers or coaches with the advancements in technology such as AI?

A friend recently shared a Facebook post of an exasperated professor at a US university who had bust one of his students cheating — rather than plagiarise existing content, the student used ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by OpenAI, to generate a new answer to a complex question ... in seconds...

