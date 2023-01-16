Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Should I replace my trainer with a bot?

Optimism that Beijing's reopening from Covid-19 restrictions will lift fuel demand in the world's top crude importer keeps prices near 2023 highs
Little tangible progress is being made, particularly with regard to load-shedding and our transport and logistics systems
Government includes them on its scarce skills list as crisis worsens for private and public hospitals
Ramaphosa is convening a meeting with leaders of political parties, the national energy crisis committee and the Eskom board
The vehicle — managed by UK buyout firm Charterhouse Capital — has only raised about half of its £1bn target
A loan at cheaper rates would reward SA for progress and commitments already made
In 2023 the focus will be on getting hybrid work right, as well as employees’ wellbeing
Reports show patients at United Family Healthcare hospital in Guangdong are paying 6,000 yuan for health checks before being allowed to get Paxlovid priced at 2,300 yuan at the hospital
The crowds are not returning to 15-man code matches in the numbers that used to make the big stadiums feel more populated than is the case now
Q: Is there still a need to consult personal trainers or coaches with the advancements in technology such as AI?
A friend recently shared a Facebook post of an exasperated professor at a US university who had bust one of his students cheating — rather than plagiarise existing content, the student used ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by OpenAI, to generate a new answer to a complex question ... in seconds...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Should I replace my trainer with a bot?
Clever trainers and coaches will use AI and machine learning to do the mundane tasks, while focusing on the human aspects of wellness
Q: Is there still a need to consult personal trainers or coaches with the advancements in technology such as AI?
A friend recently shared a Facebook post of an exasperated professor at a US university who had bust one of his students cheating — rather than plagiarise existing content, the student used ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by OpenAI, to generate a new answer to a complex question ... in seconds...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.