I’ve always been fascinated by the origin of SA’s place names, especially Afrikaans ones. Being the honest and reflective language it is, you can bet the label given to a place or region is indicative of an actual event or discovery there. Yet sometimes the true origin gets muddied by the mists of time, and even politicians’ agendas.
The Moordenaarskaroo is a case in point. In fact, there are more explanations for the origin of this grisly name than one can shake a stick at, but the most plausible for me is this one...
Travel: There is a reason it’s called the Moordenaarskaroo
On a gritty trip deep into this territory, Nick Yell and his wife, Annette, nearly become its next victims
