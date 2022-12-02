November 28 — Ghana fans celebrate after Ghana beat South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Picture: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS
November 28 — People hold sheets of paper in protest at Covid-19 restriction during a vigil in Hong Kong, China. Protesters took to the streets in multiple Chinese cities after a deadly apartment fire in Xinjiang province sparked a national outcry as many blamed Covid restrictions for the deaths.

Picture: ANTHONY KWAN/GETTY IMAGES
November 29 — A man walks at Eleftherias Square in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Picture: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS
November 29 — Astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu attend a ceremony before the Shenzhou-15 mission to build China’s space station, at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, on Tuesday.

Picture: REUTERS
November 30 — Police officers stand guard near the barricades during a protest rally by the supporters of the proposed Vizhinjam port project in the southern state of Kerala, India. At least 80 people were injured in clashes between project supporters and those who opposed it, led by Catholic priests.

Picture: MUNSIF VENGATTIL/REUTERS
November 30 — A Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkey takes food from Advent-themed props during  a Christmas event at the London Zoo, in London, Britain.

Picture: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
December 1 — French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden during an official ceremony for Macron at the White House in Washington on Thursday. The two men showed a united front on Ukraine, and Biden said he would talk to Vladimir Putin if the Russian president was willing to end the invasion.

Picture: AL DRAGO/BLOOMBERG
December 1 — Costa Rica’s Yeltsin Tejeda celebrates scoring a goal against Germany at the Fifa World Cup 2022, at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. 

Picture: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS
