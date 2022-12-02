Investors focus on US non-farm payrolls data and signs China is easing its zero-Covid policy
Long Covid is partly to blame for why so many working-age people opt to drop out
All the latest news and analysis on the fallout from the report into the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm
SPONSORED |Through the Intombazane Development Trust, aided by consulting firm Gestalt, your business can reach the highest possible empowerment score for the lowest investment
Local unit weakens as much as 4% as market reacts to political instability after Phala Phala report
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Allen Weisselberg, former CFO at the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges and served as the prosecution’s star witness
The Old Mutual Wealth Double Century is a lovely jaunt if done with friends
Fans celebrate at the Fifa World Cup 2022, China’s lockdown protests, astronauts prepare for Shenzhou-15 launch, Biden hosts Macron, scores injured in Kerala protests, and more
November 28 — Ghana fans celebrate after Ghana beat South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
November 28 — People hold sheets of paper in protest at Covid-19 restriction during a vigil in Hong Kong, China. Protesters took to the streets in multiple Chinese cities after a deadly apartment fire in Xinjiang province sparked a national outcry as many blamed Covid restrictions for the deaths.
November 29 — A man walks at Eleftherias Square in Nicosia, Cyprus.
November 29 — Astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu attend a ceremony before the Shenzhou-15 mission to build China’s space station, at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, on Tuesday.
November 30 — Police officers stand guard near the barricades during a protest rally by the supporters of the proposed Vizhinjam port project in the southern state of Kerala, India. At least 80 people were injured in clashes between project supporters and those who opposed it, led by Catholic priests.
November 30 — A Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkey takes food from Advent-themed props during a Christmas event at the London Zoo, in London, Britain.
December 1 — French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden during an official ceremony for Macron at the White House in Washington on Thursday. The two men showed a united front on Ukraine, and Biden said he would talk to Vladimir Putin if the Russian president was willing to end the invasion.
December 1 — Costa Rica’s Yeltsin Tejeda celebrates scoring a goal against Germany at the Fifa World Cup 2022, at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
The week in pictures
Fans celebrate at Fifa World Cup, China’s lockdown protests, astronauts prepare for Shenzhou-15 launch, scores injured in Kerala protests, and more
November 28 — Ghana fans celebrate after Ghana beat South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
November 28 — People hold sheets of paper in protest at Covid-19 restriction during a vigil in Hong Kong, China. Protesters took to the streets in multiple Chinese cities after a deadly apartment fire in Xinjiang province sparked a national outcry as many blamed Covid restrictions for the deaths.
November 29 — A man walks at Eleftherias Square in Nicosia, Cyprus.
November 29 — Astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu attend a ceremony before the Shenzhou-15 mission to build China’s space station, at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, on Tuesday.
November 30 — Police officers stand guard near the barricades during a protest rally by the supporters of the proposed Vizhinjam port project in the southern state of Kerala, India. At least 80 people were injured in clashes between project supporters and those who opposed it, led by Catholic priests.
November 30 — A Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkey takes food from Advent-themed props during a Christmas event at the London Zoo, in London, Britain.
December 1 — French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden during an official ceremony for Macron at the White House in Washington on Thursday. The two men showed a united front on Ukraine, and Biden said he would talk to Vladimir Putin if the Russian president was willing to end the invasion.
December 1 — Costa Rica’s Yeltsin Tejeda celebrates scoring a goal against Germany at the Fifa World Cup 2022, at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.