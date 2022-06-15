Life On the trail of Thomas Pringle in the wild Baviaans River Valley Nicholas Yell sets out on a back road route from George to Somerset East, discovering some remarkable historical characters B L Premium

It is 202 years since Thomas Pringle and his party of “twenty four souls” packed up camp on the beaches of a nascent Port Elizabeth and struck out for their allotted land in the wild Baviaans River Valley, between Bedford and Tarkastad in the Eastern Cape.

Though a poet by choice, Pringle was also a pioneer in the fight for SA press freedom, a human rights activist and, later, a champion for the abolition of slavery. I recently got to know more about his life and times while staying at a friend’s place in Wilderness and reading his Narrative of a residence in South Africa...