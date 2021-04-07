Life Seven reasons to plan a visit to Baviaanskloof With overseas travel mostly off the cards, there is no better time to explore our own exceptional country BL PREMIUM

Baviaanskloof is an enchanting and remote valley cloistered between the Kouga Mountains in the south and the Baviaanskloof range to the north. Though rugged and rich in natural splendour, with attractions throughout, the eastern half (the Wilderness Area between Zandvlakte and Poortjie, just outside Cambria) showcases nature at its wildest and most pristine. To transit this section, though, a 4x4 is recommended.

Its unique fauna and flora make it one of only 25 places in the world labelled a “biodiversity hotspot”. It contains seven biomes, five veld varieties and more than 1,200 plant types; more than 300 bird species; almost 60 reptile types and about 50 kinds of mammals — and that’s without counting the myriad insect and fish species...