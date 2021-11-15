Courvoisier cocktails and other essentials: How to host the ultimate afternoon soirée

Summertime brings longer days and shorter nights. As the work year winds down and the long-awaited December holidays approach, there's no better time to host a leisurely afternoon get-together that's all about celebrating life's joyful moments in style.

We asked three Courvoisier brand ambassadors — interior architect Tristan du Plessis, visual artist Fhatuwani Mukheli and social media personality Melody Molale — to share their tips for planning the ultimate daytime soirée:

The venue

The trio believe that it’s best to secure a venue for your get-together rather than opting to entertain at home. This will give you the chance to explore some of the amazing spaces your city has to offer and, as Melody cheekily points out, you won't have to do any of the cleaning up.

“I don’t compromise on ambience when looking for a venue; it needs to have good vibes,” she says. “For a summer event, it needs to be open and have some sort of natural feeling and flow.”