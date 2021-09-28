Step into the sunshine with Courvoisier Cognac this summer

So, it is perhaps a natural progression that they are stepping into the sunshine and embracing the daytime occasion, encouraging those with a penchant for the luxe life to savour life’s joyful moments through music, gastronomy and conviviality.

“Courvoisier is about focusing on what brings you joy – a combination of great company, rich conversation and beautiful environments set against the backdrop of the most joyful of music,” says Jeanette Edwards, senior brand director of Maison Courvoisier.

Courvousier is inviting cognac quaffers to indulge in these #CourvousierMoments, these daytime celebrations which are all about life’s simple but refined pleasures; occasions that call for long lazy lunches, generous helpings and conversations that stretch through the afternoon.

To complement these afternoon affairs the house together with mixologist and brand ambassador George Hunter has chosen two cocktails perfectly suited to lighter, slower and easier drinking.