The rise of the highball and the long serve

Gone are the days of strict rules for drinking spirits. When once it may have been considered sacrilege to use a premium spirit in a cocktail, today it’s a movement that shows no signs of slowing down, with many a famed distillery actively encouraging such sipping. While it’s a trend across the board, in SA there’s been a particular shift towards highball cocktails and long serves, as they’re otherwise known.

Courvoisier brand ambassador and mixologist George Hunter, explains why he thinks this is the case and gives some tips and tricks to perfecting this pour at home.

According to Hunter, the growing trend is one that is both particularly suited to and also driven by the SA market – with our palate for cold, refreshing cocktails that tend to be less spirit-forward than neat pours or shorter-style drinks.

“In general, South Africans like longer more refreshing cocktails, especially when it comes to the more classic styles – such as the Courvoisier Gala. Whether fruity or otherwise it generally appeals to our palates,” says Hunter.