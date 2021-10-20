Glasgow may let politicians feel climate change on the skin

The last time the river running through the Scottish city of Glasgow overflowed its banks with deadly results was nearly three decades ago. Days of torrential rain reached the breaking point just two weeks before Christmas 1994, and two people died in floods that swamped the city’s SEC Centre and caused more than £100m in property damage.

Back then James Curran oversaw flood-warning systems across the region. As the storm intensified, he was dispatched to the basement of a local police station to help co-ordinate the emergency response, relaying readings from river and tidal gauges to rescue workers. It caused disruptions, such as the cancellation of a sold-out concert by rock star Meatloaf at the SEC Centre.

That since renovated venue in the centre of Glasgow — now named the Ovo Hydro — will welcome world leaders and thousands of attendees for a crucial UN summit on climate change in November. The COP26 summit kicks off right in the heart of Scotland’s flood season. Negotiators could face rainy conditions that swell the River Clyde, which sluices through the city, to potentially dangerous levels.

“We’re in uncharted territory with the frequency and severity of floods we’re experiencing now,” says Curran. Today he chairs Climate Ready Clyde, a group that is helping the region to better prepare for the effects of global warming. “There’s no question that the risk across all potential flooding areas in Glasgow city region will escalate in the decades to come.”