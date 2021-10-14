Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Refreshing memoir details Spur founder’s taste for life B L Premium

“As a young man, luck came my way and I grabbed it with both hands,” says the founder of Spur.

Allen Ambor avoids the tedium of so many self-indulgent business books by writing an absorbing biography that gives some useful insights into entrepreneurship without the boredom of income statements, spreadsheets or annual reports...