WATCH: COP26 | The climate finance fight

You’re watching Climate Conversations on Business Watch with Michael Avery, as we build up to COP26 to discuss whether we’re turning the tide on climate change brought to you by Investec.

So far in the series, BDTV has spoken to environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy about what the overall focus is for the SA government heading into the so-called “super COP”. The race to net zero has been debated and whether the science is congruent with the promises and greenwashing. BDTV zoomed in on one of the most crucial elements of the discussions — the climate finance fight.​

To talk about the climate finance fight in part 3 of this 8-week series of climate conversations, Business Day TV spoke to Zaheer Fakir, chief policy adviser for international relations and governance in the department of environmental affairs, and lead co-ordinator for finance for the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change; John Wade-Smith, head of climate change and energy at the British High Commission; and Martin Meyer of Investec Corporate and Institutional banking.