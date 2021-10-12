Motorists will be able to renew licence discs online

Motorists will soon be able to renew their vehicle licence discs online through the NaTIS platform, thanks to a new payment gateway launched by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) in collaboration with FNB.

The service will enable the 2.4-million motorists renewing vehicle licence discs annually to avoid queues, fines, and penalties for late renewal. It will also help to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This [platform] will assist in reducing operational costs and pass these savings to South Africans, through the introduction of more innovative services to motorists while maintaining the levels of service expected of them,” FNB public sector CEO Sipho Silinda said.

To use the new payment gateway, motorists must register by visiting the online.natis.gov.za site, selecting a province, clicking Register and then View Motor Renewals, choose the licence disc/car, capture card details of their bank and pay.

Motorists will be able to choose to have the disc couriered to them or get it printed at their nearest Drivers Licence Testing Centre (DLTC).

The RTMC encourages motorists to use the online facility to verify and update their addresses to ensure that the licence discs are delivered to the correct residential address.

The new online license renewal system will be in place before the end of the year, says RTMC spokesman Simon Zwane.