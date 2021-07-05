Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Which exercise is best for fat loss?
Using a combination of compound body weight exercises can be effective but running is almost as good as the magic exercise if you want to shed fat
05 July 2021 - 05:00
Q: If supplements aren’t on the table, which exercise is best for fat loss?
A: You really are adamant — two weeks in a row! If only you spent as much time planning your meals and exercising as you did thinking about it, you’d have reached your goal ages ago. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now