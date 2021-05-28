Doctors confounded by Covid-19 long-haulers’ symptoms

Still, he must take extensive notes during conversations with clients, something he never used to do. He says he is fortunate that he can do his job from home. “If I were a 9-to-5 guy, I’d be unemployed,” he says.

Autoimmune reaction

What makes people long-haulers? There are at least three possibilities. One leading theory is that the battle with the virus sets off an autoimmune reaction that persists long after the actual virus. This may be what has happened to Clark. The theory is that “the immune system is cranked up” during the initial illness but once the virus is gone, it does not come back down, says Avindra Nath, a researcher at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Another possibility is that fighting Covid-19 leaves behind a detritus of viral particles that sets up a generalised cycle of inflammation long after the pathogen itself has departed. This may help explain why some people continue to test positive long after their infections appear to have cleared.

A third theory is that the virus may find hiding places in human tissues, allowing it to emerge weeks or months later when immunity weakens. Other viruses such as HIV and herpes simplex are known to hide out inside the body for years. If there is such a viral reservoir “it’s probably very difficult to get at, it could be very deep in some tissues”, said Akiko Iwasaki, a Yale University immunologist.

The hidden reservoir concept, while unproven, is consistent with the fact that some long-haulers initially have milder symptoms, and could also explain anecdotal reports that vaccines provide relief for long-haul patients.

While researchers hunt for answers, major medical centres such as Northwestern Medicine in Illinois and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York have opened clinics to manage patients’ myriad symptoms, providing help to those lucky enough to get it. Yale’s neuro-covid clinic was set up this past October and has treated about 100 patients, including Clark.

Clark’s husband, Richard Zayas, a 47-year-old carpenter, came down with Covid-19 in early April 2020. A few days later, she developed a horrible taste in her mouth, unlike anything she had ever experienced before.

The first neurological symptoms came a week into her illness, when she burnt her arm taking something out of the oven because she did not notice the hot pan touching her. A few weeks later, just as her sore throat and cough were subsiding, she began losing sensation in her legs. Coming home from a drive, her legs gave out and she had to pull herself up the steps to her house by her arms. Though she suspected it was a complication of Covid-19, doctors at the local emergency room said a lot of things could be causing the symptoms and sent her home without extensive tests, she says.

Burning pain

A skin biopsy later found signs of nerve damage, and doctors put her on gabapentin for the pain. But her symptoms worsened, and by July she was diagnosed with peripheral polyneuropathy. Over the summer, she fell multiple times going up and down the stairs in her house, or walking in the yard. This winter, burning pain in her feet was so bad that several times she went outside and stood barefoot in the snow or on bare concrete to numb the pain.

“My skin feels like someone is holding a blowtorch to it,” she says.

Since getting sick, Clark says she has had more than 50 doctor visits, and numerous procedures including two lumbar punctures, MRI scans of the pelvis, cognitive tests and multiple sleep studies. In addition to neuropathy, she has been diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis, an autoimmune-related arthritis of the spine, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which produced rapid heartbeat and a light-headed feeling upon standing.

Doctors “think my immune system went in overdrive when I got the virus and since never shut off”, she said. “It has basically been attacking my body ever since.”

When other treatments did not fully improve her symptoms, Yale doctors earlier this year put Clark on infusions of intravenous immune globulin, a costly antibody infusion. Lindsay McAlpine, a neurology resident at Yale’s neuro-covid clinic, says they only give immunoglobulin to post-Covid-19 patients whose symptoms have a clear autoimmune link.

After being away from her front-desk job for eight months, Clark went back remotely in December but said she had to quit when her bosses insisted she return to the office. She found a medical billing job that can be done from her armchair. But it pays $1.47 an hour less, meaning she has to work overtime to keep up. She is so exhausted after work she cannot do much at home.

The scariest part for Clark is not knowing how long the symptoms will last. When she contracted Covid-19 more than 13 months ago, “I thought maybe two or three weeks tops and I would be back to my old self,” she says. “I have been sick every day since.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.