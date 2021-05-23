Careers How to... Address workers ’mental strains The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on South Africans' mental health BL PREMIUM

The Covid-19 pandemic, along with the financial and other stressors it has brought with it, has taken a heavy toll on South Africans' mental health.

"Disability claims for mental and behavioural illnesses are likely to increase. Uncertainty, social isolation, and the fear of visiting medical practices and facilities create barriers for people diagnosed with mental illness," warns Kreshnee Govender, senior consultant at Alexander Forbes Health Management Solutions...