Life Reopening of Safari Plains allows humans and animals to connect again Doors are wide open to visitors again at the lodge in Mabula Private Game Reserve BL PREMIUM

You can see the staff at Safari Plains lodge are smiling even though they’re wearing masks. Their grins crinkle the material and light up their eyes as they welcome their first guests in five long, lonely and financially disastrous months.

This small lodge in Mabula Private Game Reserve in Limpopo took the brave decision to reopen on August 5 despite Covid-19 infections still rising. It was one of the first lodges to do so, bringing back all 43 staff even though its 20 guest suites are mostly empty.