Reopening of Safari Plains allows humans and animals to connect again
Doors are wide open to visitors again at the lodge in Mabula Private Game Reserve
19 August 2020 - 05:00
You can see the staff at Safari Plains lodge are smiling even though they’re wearing masks. Their grins crinkle the material and light up their eyes as they welcome their first guests in five long, lonely and financially disastrous months.
This small lodge in Mabula Private Game Reserve in Limpopo took the brave decision to reopen on August 5 despite Covid-19 infections still rising. It was one of the first lodges to do so, bringing back all 43 staff even though its 20 guest suites are mostly empty.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now