August 4 — A woman struggles with an umbrella in Times Square as the city feels the effects of tropical storm Isaias in Manhattan, New York. At least four people died and 2.8-million were left without electricity in the wake of the storm.
August 4 — People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance of Birth of the Phoenix at the parking lot of Jerusalem’s Old Station in line with social distancing restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic in Israel.
August 4 — A powerful explosion shook Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, killing nearly 150 people and injuring more than 5,000. Tuesday’s blast at a warehouse storing ammonium nitrate, which had languished there for years, struck as Beirut battled an economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections.
August 5 — Destroyed silos stand beyond shipping cranes at the port in Beirut, Lebanon, a day after the explosion.
August 5 — Cape Town gym owners, employees and members joined a national protest against the closure of gyms during SA’s coronavirus lockdown that has brought their businesses to a halt.
August 5 — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a Hindu temple on a contentious site where a 16th-century mosque once stood in Ayodhya. Both Hindus and Muslims claimed the site, but in 2019 India’s supreme court handed over the disputed 1.1ha site to Hindu litigants. Hindu hardliners — many of them members of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party — destroyed the Babri mosque in 1992, which sparked riots that killed about 2,000 people.
August 5 — People shout slogans during a live screening in New Delhi of the stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya.
August 5 — Suspects are detained by police after several people were shot and wounded in Pretoria opposite the Tshwane District Hospital, near the pathology services office. Paramedics said that police officers were among those wounded. SA’s latest crime statistics presented to MPs last week showed that crime is getting worse, if not out of control.
August 6 — Live event and entertainment industry #LightSAred movement lit up Cape Town landmarks to draw the government’s attention to the damage being inflicted on the economy by the Covid-19-induced lockdown.
August 6 — Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a construction site in Warrington, the UK. The prime minister announced what are described as a “once-in-a-generation” planning reforms in a bid to accelerate the construction of new homes.
August 6 — In a move to boost his country’s influence in Lebanon, French President Emmanuel Macron toured the devastated site of the explosion that shattered Beirut’s port, damaged grain silos and flattened parts of the city. Lebanon is a former French protectorate.
August 6 — Goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens are being used as part of new social distancing measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Japan. Male customers sit inside the screens to be entertained by female staff, here at the Jazz Lounge Encounter, a form of nightclub, in the Ginza district of Tokyo.
August 6 — A boy cools off in a fountain in central Brussels, Belgium. Under new measures issued by the UK, all travellers arriving from Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas must quarantine for two weeks, after a surge of Covid-19 cases in the countries.
August 6 — Volunteers from the National Muslim Covid-19 Response Committee, wearing personal protective equipment, pray before the burial of a Covid-19 victim, at the separated section of the Muslim cemetery in Nairobi, Kenya.
August 6 — US President Donald Trump wears a protective face mask as he talks to workers at a factory in Clyde, Ohio, the US. Trump said he expected to sign orders on Friday or Saturday extending unemployment benefits as talks between Republicans and Democrats on stimulus measures and aid for workers and businesses affected by Covid-19 stalled.
