August 4 — A woman struggles with an umbrella in Times Square as the city feels the effects of tropical storm Isaias in  Manhattan, New York. At least four people died and 2.8-million were left without electricity in the wake of the storm. 

Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI
Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

August 4 — People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance of Birth of the Phoenix at the parking lot of Jerusalem’s Old Station in line with social distancing restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic in Israel. 

Picture: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN
Picture: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN

August 4 — A powerful explosion shook Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, killing nearly 150 people and injuring more than 5,000. Tuesday’s blast at a warehouse storing ammonium nitrate, which had languished there for years, struck as Beirut battled an economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections. 

Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 4 2020. Picture: INSTAGRAM/REUTERS/KARIM SOKHN
Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 4 2020. Picture: INSTAGRAM/REUTERS/KARIM SOKHN

August 5 — Destroyed silos stand beyond shipping cranes at the port in Beirut, Lebanon, a day after the explosion. 

Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR
Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR
Picture: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER
Picture: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER

August 5 — Cape Town gym owners, employees and members joined a national protest against the closure of gyms during SA’s coronavirus lockdown that has brought their businesses to a halt.

Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

August 5 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a Hindu temple on a contentious site where a 16th-century mosque once stood in Ayodhya. Both Hindus and Muslims claimed the site, but in 2019 India’s supreme court handed over the disputed 1.1ha site to Hindu litigants. Hindu hardliners — many of them members of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party — destroyed the Babri mosque in 1992, which sparked riots that killed about 2,000 people. 

Picture: INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU/REUTERS
Picture: INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU/REUTERS

August 5 — People shout slogans during a live screening in New Delhi of the stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya.

Picture: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI
Picture: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

August 5 —  Suspects are detained by police after several people were shot and wounded in Pretoria opposite the Tshwane District Hospital, near the pathology services office. Paramedics said that police officers were among those wounded. SA’s latest crime statistics presented to MPs last week showed that crime is getting worse, if not out of control.

Picture: ALON SKUY
Picture: ALON SKUY

August 6 — Live event and entertainment industry #LightSAred movement lit up Cape Town landmarks to draw the government’s attention to the damage being inflicted on the economy by the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

August 6 — Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a construction site in Warrington, the UK. The prime minister announced what are described as a “once-in-a-generation” planning reforms in a bid to accelerate the construction of new homes.

Picture: PHIL NOBLE/WPA/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: PHIL NOBLE/WPA/GETTY IMAGES

August 6 — In a move to boost his country’s influence in Lebanon, French President Emmanuel Macron toured the  devastated site of the explosion that shattered Beirut’s port, damaged grain silos and flattened parts of the city. Lebanon is a former French protectorate. 

Picture: THIBAULT CAMUS / REUTERS
Picture: THIBAULT CAMUS / REUTERS

August 6 — Goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens are  being  used as part of new social distancing measures to prevent the spread of  Covid-19 in Japan. Male customers sit inside the screens to be entertained by female staff, here at the Jazz Lounge Encounter, a form of nightclub, in the Ginza district of Tokyo. 

Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO
Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

August 6 — A boy cools off in a fountain in central Brussels, Belgium. Under new measures issued by the UK, all travellers arriving from Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas must quarantine for two weeks, after a surge of Covid-19 cases in the countries.

Picture: REUTERS/YVE HERMAN
Picture: REUTERS/YVE HERMAN

August 6 — Volunteers from the National Muslim Covid-19 Response Committee, wearing personal protective equipment, pray before the burial of a Covid-19 victim, at the separated section of the Muslim cemetery in Nairobi, Kenya.

Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER
Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

August 6 — US President Donald Trump wears a protective face mask as he talks to workers at a factory in Clyde, Ohio, the US. Trump said he expected to sign orders on Friday or Saturday extending unemployment benefits as talks between Republicans and Democrats on stimulus measures and aid for workers and businesses affected by Covid-19 stalled.

Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS
Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Hijackers take aim at hatches and sedans
Life / Motoring
2.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
CHRIS THURMAN: Honey for the BeyHive from the ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Driving without fear in bulletproof cars
Life / Motoring
5.
Safeguard your vehicle as car thefts spike
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.