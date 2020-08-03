Life Loneliness in the age of connectivity is no laughing matter BL PREMIUM

Now that we can text to have meals delivered by anonymous drivers, arrange a date on Tinder and have meetings on Zoom, we can go for days without seeing anyone face to face. But social scientists are concerned that, rather than this convenience helping us, it is causing us to become estranged from one another.

Human beings are by definition social beings, they say, and the reason our brains have evolved to be bigger than those of the apes is precisely because we share emotions and ideas, and we co-operate on projects. We are wired for connection.