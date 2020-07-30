Locked down, but free

He says his refusal to say no, that fear of nothing but fear itself, has granted him access to life’s freedoms. It’s a personality hack handed to him by his mother, a woman who taught him to be fearless, to stand proud. Harsh then that for months on end, he’s been unable to visit her. "She’s quite sickly and we don’t want to infect her."

Besides missing his mom, Ngesi — whose hyperactive, hypersocial streak means he likes to participate furiously in life — took hard lockdown in his stride.

To fill the social void, he took to hyper-productivity. Aside from exercising like a maniac ("I built a home gym with borrowed equipment and used my time to get physically ready for a new TV series — it’s going to be SA’s Game of Thrones!") and cooking up a storm, he took heaps of online classes. Everything from acting and directing to salsa dancing and, yes, ballet.

"It’s been incredible watching, listening, learning a lot. I’ve been very productive and have no complaints.

"What’s going to be very important after all this is over is remembering to appreciate what we have while we have it. For some of us, it’s probably taken lockdown to really appreciate what we have."

What’s most striking about Ngesi’s resilience, his refusal to mope or complain and his near-baffling positivity, is that he recognises his good fortune. "I have to add that our ‘normal’ was never right," he says. "I think we should all go back and change various things about our society. People are living just three minutes away from where I live with such privilege and they are starving. So I think we should all plough back and make sure that this important moment in our history results in some radical, positive shifts. For the betterment of all."

And he’s prepared to say that in tights and a tutu, fearlessly.

Ngesi appears in the forthcoming fantasy action drama series Blood Palms, set in a folkloric Africa 11,000 years in the past. iamsiv.com

The mountain goat

Trail runner Ryan Sandes is used to spending prolonged periods alone. He first found his calling by winning a multiday, self-supported foot race across the Gobi Desert. Home tends not to be his natural habitat. There’s a kind of freedom he derives from spending hours on end hoofing it on mountain trails, tiptoeing along cliff edges or traipsing through remote wildernesses on freakishly unlikely journeys — survival mode hardwired into him. He was the first human to win an off-road ultramarathon on every continent. Including Antarctica. On some adventures, he’ll be on his feet for 24 hours or more at a time. One recent appraisal of his achievements concluded that, during his 13 years as a professional runner, he has circumnavigated the earth almost twice.