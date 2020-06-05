June 1 — From 136 grade 7 learners only 16 came on the first day on level 3 of the nationwide lockdown at Hlengisa Primary school in Nyanga, Cape Town.
June 1 - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government is pulling out all the stops in ensuring learning takes place under strict conditions when schools reopen.
June 1 — Costumers at a Liquor City shop in Johannesburg, on June 1 2020. SA moved into level 3 of a five-tier lockdown to try and limit the spread of the coronavirus. “Under level 3, all but high-risk sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen. Liquor sales will resume, but for home consumption only.”
June 2 — Unite Against The Tobacco Ban and others outside parliament in Cape Town demanding that the ban on tobacco, tobacco products, e-cigarettes and related products be lifted with immediate effect.
June 3 - Thousands of people in the US defied curfews for an eighth night of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man, by police in Minneapolis. President Donald Trump has threatened to use the military to battle the violence and has derided local authorities, including state governors, for their response to the disturbances.
June 3 - An SA Medical Research Council report showed that the number of natural deaths recorded in Cape Town in the week to May 26 was about 25% higher than usually seen at this time of year. The city is home to more than 8% of the Western Cape’s reported cases of Covid-19.
June 3 - Lesotho’s former first lady, Maesaiah Thabane, was arrested in relation to the murder of the former wife, Lipolelo Thabane, of her husband and former prime minister Thomas Thabane. Lipolelo was shot dead near her home in Lesotho’s capital, Maseru, in June 2017.
June 4 - Hong Kong residents lit candles across the city to commemorate the bloody 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen Square, circumventing a ban imposed on the usual public gathering because of the pandemic.
June 4 - Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó reached an agreement to co-operate to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus. Venezuela, as of Friday afternoon, officially has 2,087 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths but international organisations believe this is an underestimate and the real toll is much higher.
June 5 - EU’s climate monitoring network said that May 2020 was 0.68ºC warmer than the average May from 1981 to 2010. Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, nearly 200 countries have pledged to cap the rise in the Earth’s average surface temperature to “well below” 2ºC, and to 1.5ºC if possible.